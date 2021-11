Afghanistan is on the brink of a hunger catastrophe, according to a new UN report NPR's Audie Cornish talks with Richard Trenchard, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations' representative in Afghanistan, about a worsening hunger crisis there.

World Afghanistan is on the brink of a hunger catastrophe, according to a new UN report Afghanistan is on the brink of a hunger catastrophe, according to a new UN report Listen · 4:22 4:22 NPR's Audie Cornish talks with Richard Trenchard, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations' representative in Afghanistan, about a worsening hunger crisis there. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor