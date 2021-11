Thousands of borrowers' student debt is erased with loan forgiveness program overhaul A month after the U.S. Department of Education announced it would overhaul the troubled Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, thousands have begun to see their student loan balances disappear.

Education Thousands of borrowers' student debt is erased with loan forgiveness program overhaul Thousands of borrowers' student debt is erased with loan forgiveness program overhaul Listen · 3:38 3:38 A month after the U.S. Department of Education announced it would overhaul the troubled Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, thousands have begun to see their student loan balances disappear. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor