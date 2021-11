Rep. Abigail Spanberger talks about the future of Build Back Better NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., about Biden's policy agenda and the future of the social spending package, Build Back Better.

Politics Rep. Abigail Spanberger talks about the future of Build Back Better Rep. Abigail Spanberger talks about the future of Build Back Better Listen · 8:36 8:36 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., about Biden's policy agenda and the future of the social spending package, Build Back Better. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor