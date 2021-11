6-year-old reunited with beloved teddy bear, 1 year later A little girl lost her beloved teddy bear in Glacier National Park in 2020. With the help of a family friend and a bear-loving park ranger, the two reunited one year later.

Strange News 6-year-old reunited with beloved teddy bear, 1 year later 6-year-old reunited with beloved teddy bear, 1 year later Listen · 2:36 2:36 A little girl lost her beloved teddy bear in Glacier National Park in 2020. With the help of a family friend and a bear-loving park ranger, the two reunited one year later. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor