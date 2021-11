Air pollution in northern India is causing partial lockdowns in New Delhi India's capital is under partial lockdown because of a health emergency. But it's not COVID-19. It's air pollution that has exceeded four times what's safe.

Asia Air pollution in northern India is causing partial lockdowns in New Delhi Air pollution in northern India is causing partial lockdowns in New Delhi Listen · 3:47 3:47 India's capital is under partial lockdown because of a health emergency. But it's not COVID-19. It's air pollution that has exceeded four times what's safe. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor