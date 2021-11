News brief: Pfizer booster, Democrats promote Biden's plans, Blinken's Africa trip All vaccinated adults could soon be eligible for a Pfizer COVID-19 booster. Democrats begin a nationwide drive to try to sell President Biden's agenda. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Africa.

All vaccinated adults could soon be eligible for a Pfizer COVID-19 booster. Democrats begin a nationwide drive to try to sell President Biden's agenda. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Africa.