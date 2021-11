The FDA is likely to sign off on Pfizer's COVID booster for all vaccinated adults By the end of the week, the Food and Drug Administration is poised to authorize the Pfizer booster for anyone age 18 and older, who is already vaccinated.

Health The FDA is likely to sign off on Pfizer's COVID booster for all vaccinated adults The FDA is likely to sign off on Pfizer's COVID booster for all vaccinated adults Listen · 3:46 3:46 By the end of the week, the Food and Drug Administration is poised to authorize the Pfizer booster for anyone age 18 and older, who is already vaccinated. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor