A leadership change is coming to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund Sherrilyn Ifill is stepping down and Janai Nelson will be the next director. The change is coming at a time when restrictions on voting rights and racial tensions are on the rise in the country.

Race A leadership change is coming to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund A leadership change is coming to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund Listen · 2:40 2:40 Sherrilyn Ifill is stepping down and Janai Nelson will be the next director. The change is coming at a time when restrictions on voting rights and racial tensions are on the rise in the country. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor