Violence erupts at the Belarus-Poland border between guards and migrants NPR's A Martinez talks to CNN reporter Matthew Chance about the thousands of migrants who are still stuck in dire conditions along the border between Belarus and Poland.

Europe Violence erupts at the Belarus-Poland border between guards and migrants Violence erupts at the Belarus-Poland border between guards and migrants Listen · 5:06 5:06 NPR's A Martinez talks to CNN reporter Matthew Chance about the thousands of migrants who are still stuck in dire conditions along the border between Belarus and Poland. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor