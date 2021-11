Rep. Gosar faces censure over an anime video of himself killing AOC The House will vote on a resolution to censure Arizona Republican Rep. Paul Gosar for posting a video on social media that depicts him murdering Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez.

