Young activists pick a legal option to try to get European nations to cut emissions Six young Portuguese, alarmed at how the warming climate is affecting their future, are suing 33 European countries to compel them to significantly reduce carbon emissions.

Climate Young activists pick a legal option to try to get European nations to cut emissions Young activists pick a legal option to try to get European nations to cut emissions Listen · 3:48 3:48 Six young Portuguese, alarmed at how the warming climate is affecting their future, are suing 33 European countries to compel them to significantly reduce carbon emissions. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor