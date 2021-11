'Throughline' explores the past, present and future of drone warfare The attack drone was supposed to be a symbol of the era of precision warfare. But are drones precise enough? Do they desensitize us to the casualties of civilians caught up between warring parties?

History 'Throughline' explores the past, present and future of drone warfare 'Throughline' explores the past, present and future of drone warfare Listen · 7:04 7:04 The attack drone was supposed to be a symbol of the era of precision warfare. But are drones precise enough? Do they desensitize us to the casualties of civilians caught up between warring parties? NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor