A new mineral, named davemaoite, came from deep inside Earth A rare mineral from the Earth's lower mantle has been discovered inside a diamond from Botswana. The find provides a window into deep-Earth chemistry.

Science A new mineral, named davemaoite, came from deep inside Earth A new mineral, named davemaoite, came from deep inside Earth Listen · 2:03 2:03 A rare mineral from the Earth's lower mantle has been discovered inside a diamond from Botswana. The find provides a window into deep-Earth chemistry. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor