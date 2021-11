Blinken is the highest-level Biden administration official to visit Africa U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has begun a three-nation Africa tour. His visit comes as eastern Africa is in turmoil — with civil war in Ethiopia and a military coup in Sudan.

Africa Blinken is the highest-level Biden administration official to visit Africa Blinken is the highest-level Biden administration official to visit Africa Listen · 3:24 3:24 U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has begun a three-nation Africa tour. His visit comes as eastern Africa is in turmoil — with civil war in Ethiopia and a military coup in Sudan. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor