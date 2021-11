Military vets with medical skills find it difficult to get civilian health care jobs With the nation's health care system strained by the pandemic, veterans with medical skills say red tape prevents them from using their military credentials to qualify for civilian jobs.

Business Military vets with medical skills find it difficult to get civilian health care jobs Military vets with medical skills find it difficult to get civilian health care jobs Audio will be available later today. With the nation's health care system strained by the pandemic, veterans with medical skills say red tape prevents them from using their military credentials to qualify for civilian jobs. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor