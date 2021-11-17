Accessibility links
Homicide Or Self-Defense: The Rittenhouse And Arbery Cases : 1A Jury deliberations are underway in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse. The 17-year-old is charged with homicide following the shooting deaths of Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum. The shooting occurred during the Black Lives Matter protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last summer.

Meanwhile, in Brunswick, Georgia, the trial of Greg and Travis McMichael for the shooting death of Ahmad Arbery is now going ongoing. The men are charged with homicide after shooting Arbery while he was on a run last February. The defense claimed Arbery was a burglar and they were defending property.

Both cases are predicated on the argument of self-defense. Will the jurors find that the McMichaels and Rittenhouse were justified in their actions?

Wanda Cooper-Jones, mother of Ahmaud Arbery, talks with the media outside the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Georgia. Sean Rayford/Getty Images hide caption

Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Wanda Cooper-Jones, mother of Ahmaud Arbery, talks with the media outside the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Georgia.

Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Mary Anne Franks, Caroline Light, and Tameka Bradley Hobbs join us for the discussion.

