Biden administration holds massive lease sale for oil and gas development Despite its pledges to combat the worsening climate crisis, the Biden administration is opening tens of millions of acres in the Gulf of Mexico to oil and gas leasing.

Climate Biden administration holds massive lease sale for oil and gas development Biden administration holds massive lease sale for oil and gas development Listen · 3:19 3:19 Despite its pledges to combat the worsening climate crisis, the Biden administration is opening tens of millions of acres in the Gulf of Mexico to oil and gas leasing. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor