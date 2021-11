Why COVID poses a greater risk to people with a mental health diagnosis The CDC has added mental illness as a risk factor to qualify for a booster. Those with a mental health diagnosis are at a higher risk of getting infected, being hospitalized and dying from COVID-19.

