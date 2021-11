Frida Kahlo self-portrait breaks records by selling for $34.9 million A 1949 self-portrait by Frida Kahlo broke records when it sold for $34.9 million this week. It's now the highest price paid for Latin American artwork. It was sold in just under two minutes.

