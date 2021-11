Antony Blinken starts his 3-nation visit to Africa in Kenya U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Kenya, the first stop on a three-nation Africa tour. He joined Kenya's foreign minister in calling for a ceasefire in Ethiopia.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Kenya, the first stop on a three-nation Africa tour. He joined Kenya's foreign minister in calling for a ceasefire in Ethiopia.