How To Make Friends from Life Kit

Enlarge this image toggle caption Lindsey Balbierz for NPR Lindsey Balbierz for NPR

It's the end of the friendship season! We'll be back next year with more Invisibilia. In the meantime, if you're hungry for more friendship content, our friends over at Life Kit have done several episodes about it - from how to be a better listener, to what to do when a friendship changes. In this episode: practical tips on how to make new friends.

Special thanks to Stephen Antony Beasley for his song "Went Wrong."