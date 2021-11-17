Accessibility links
Accept The Awkwardness: How To Make Friends (And Keep Them) : Invisibilia It's the end of the friendship season! We'll be back next year with more Invisibilia. In the meantime, if you're hungry for more friendship content, our friends over at Life Kit have done several episodes about it - from how to be a better listener, to what to do when a friendship changes. In this episode: practical tips on how to make new friends.

Invisibilia

How To Make Friends from Life Kit

How To Make Friends from Life Kit

Making friends as an adult is hard. Lindsey Balbierz for NPR hide caption

Lindsey Balbierz for NPR

Making friends as an adult is hard.

Lindsey Balbierz for NPR

Special thanks to Stephen Antony Beasley for his song "Went Wrong."