Law Convictions will be thrown out for 2 men convicted of killing Malcolm X Convictions will be thrown out for 2 men convicted of killing Malcolm X Listen · 3:08 3:08 Two of the three men convicted in the 1965 assassination of Malcolm X had always maintained their innocence. Manhattan prosecutors say Muhammad A. Aziz and Khalil Islam will be exonerated Thursday.