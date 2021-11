Rep. Paul Gosar is censured over an anime video depicting him of killing AOC Lawmakers in the House censured GOP Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona over an anime video that showed a character killing another character meant to be Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.

