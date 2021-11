A year later, a 6-year-old girl is reunited with her teddy bear The bear was lost along a trail in Glacier National Park. Months later a family friend spotted it in a ranger's truck. The ranger who had found it said he just couldn't bear to throw Teddy away.

A year later, a 6-year-old girl is reunited with her teddy bear The bear was lost along a trail in Glacier National Park. Months later a family friend spotted it in a ranger's truck. The ranger who had found it said he just couldn't bear to throw Teddy away.