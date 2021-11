Jason Mott is among the winners of the 2021 National Book Awards Comedian Phoebe Robinson hosted the 2021 National Book Awards ceremony over Zoom Wednesday night. Jason Mott won the fiction prize for Hell of a book. Tiya Miles was the winner for nonfiction.

