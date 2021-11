McMichael testifies in his murder trail that he felt threatened by Ahmaud Arbery Travis McMichael, one of three men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, took the stand in his own defense. He detailed his law enforcement training to explain his actions when he shot Arbery.

