Man who shot and killed Ahmaud Arbery took the stand to face cross-examination The man who shot and killed Ahmaud Arbery returned to the stand to testify in his own defense for a second day. Travis McMichael says he feared for his life after confronting Arbery.

National Man who shot and killed Ahmaud Arbery took the stand to face cross-examination Man who shot and killed Ahmaud Arbery took the stand to face cross-examination Listen · 4:48 4:48 The man who shot and killed Ahmaud Arbery returned to the stand to testify in his own defense for a second day. Travis McMichael says he feared for his life after confronting Arbery. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor