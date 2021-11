The tennis world is calling on China to prove a Chinese tennis star is safe One of China's biggest tennis stars accused a former Vice Premier of sexual assault — then disappeared from public view. The Women's Tennis Association is calling on China to prove she's OK.

Asia The tennis world is calling on China to prove a Chinese tennis star is safe The tennis world is calling on China to prove a Chinese tennis star is safe Listen · 2:53 2:53 One of China's biggest tennis stars accused a former Vice Premier of sexual assault — then disappeared from public view. The Women's Tennis Association is calling on China to prove she's OK. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor