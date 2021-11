Oklahoma governor has commuted Julius Jones' death sentence Just hours before Julius Jones was scheduled to be executed for a murder conviction, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt commuted Jones' death sentence to life in prison without the possibility for parole.

