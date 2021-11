COP26 is over. But youth climate activists are skeptical of when they will see change World leaders at COP26 signed a new climate change agreement. But young people are skeptical about when those promises will turn into action, and if the actions go far enough.

Climate COP26 is over. But youth climate activists are skeptical of when they will see change COP26 is over. But youth climate activists are skeptical of when they will see change Listen · 7:59 7:59 World leaders at COP26 signed a new climate change agreement. But young people are skeptical about when those promises will turn into action, and if the actions go far enough.