Ethiopia's capital prepares for possible rebel attack NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Samuel Getachew, a journalist based in Addis Ababa, about Ethiopia's government telling residents of the nation's capital to prepare for a rebel attack.

Africa Ethiopia's capital prepares for possible rebel attack Ethiopia's capital prepares for possible rebel attack Listen · 4:09 4:09 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Samuel Getachew, a journalist based in Addis Ababa, about Ethiopia's government telling residents of the nation's capital to prepare for a rebel attack. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor