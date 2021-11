Ethiopia's capital prepares for possible rebel attack NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Samuel Getachew, a journalist based in Addis Ababa, about Ethiopia's government telling residents of the nation's capital to prepare for a rebel attack.

Africa

Ethiopia's capital prepares for possible rebel attack

Ethiopia's capital prepares for possible rebel attack

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Samuel Getachew, a journalist based in Addis Ababa, about Ethiopia's government telling residents of the nation's capital to prepare for a rebel attack.