Jane Campion's Western 'Power of the Dog' may score her another Oscar nomination Benedict Cumberbatch and Jesse Plemons play brothers, and Kirsten Dunst the widow who comes between them in Power of the Dog, a western set in 1920s Montana, directed by Jane Campion.

Review Movie Reviews Jane Campion's Western 'Power of the Dog' may score her another Oscar nomination Jane Campion's Western 'Power of the Dog' may score her another Oscar nomination Listen · 4:02 4:02 Benedict Cumberbatch and Jesse Plemons play brothers, and Kirsten Dunst the widow who comes between them in Power of the Dog, a western set in 1920s Montana, directed by Jane Campion. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor