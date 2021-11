President Biden's nominee to oversee banks may not have enough votes to be confirmed After her a hearing on Thursday, it's unclear if President Biden's controversial pick to be the nation's top bank regulator has enough votes to be confirmed.

Politics President Biden's nominee to oversee banks may not have enough votes to be confirmed President Biden's nominee to oversee banks may not have enough votes to be confirmed Audio will be available later today. After her a hearing on Thursday, it's unclear if President Biden's controversial pick to be the nation's top bank regulator has enough votes to be confirmed. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor