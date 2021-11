#2154: Being Right vs Being Married : The Best of Car Talk After several wives, Tommy came to the realization that within the spousal universe you can either be right or you can stay married. So when Warren fr IL called looking for help in settling a disagreement between him and his wife, the advice about the car was secondary to keeping the relationship in proper tune. That high-wire act, more calls and a new puzzler all on today's show.

The Best of Car Talk #2154: Being Right vs Being Married #2154: Being Right vs Being Married Listen · 37:57 37:57 After several wives, Tommy came to the realization that within the spousal universe you can either be right or you can stay married. So when Warren fr IL called looking for help in settling a disagreement between him and his wife, the advice about the car was secondary to keeping the relationship in proper tune. That high-wire act, more calls and a new puzzler all on today's show. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor