After a GOP delay, Biden's Build Back Better bill could be voted on in the House House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy delayed a vote on President Biden's spending bill with a record-breaking speech. Democrats now expect to vote on the legislative package Friday.

Politics After a GOP delay, Biden's Build Back Better bill could be voted on in the House After a GOP delay, Biden's Build Back Better bill could be voted on in the House Listen · 3:01 3:01 House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy delayed a vote on President Biden's spending bill with a record-breaking speech. Democrats now expect to vote on the legislative package Friday. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor