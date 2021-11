Florida fights back against federal vaccine mandates with a new set of laws Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed four bills Thursday, including one that fines companies if they don't let workers opt out of vaccine requirements through a number of exemptions.

Law Florida fights back against federal vaccine mandates with a new set of laws Florida fights back against federal vaccine mandates with a new set of laws Listen · 3:22 3:22 Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed four bills Thursday, including one that fines companies if they don't let workers opt out of vaccine requirements through a number of exemptions. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor