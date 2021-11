In a new book, Chris Christie says the GOP needs to move past Trump Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has emerged as a critic of ex-President Trump. We look at the pair's long and uneasy history, and what Christie's new stance may mean for the Republican Party.

