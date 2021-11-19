A U.S. Thanksgiving tradition is lost on 2 former members of The Cranberries

NPR has been celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, and most of the past half-century has featured a Thanksgiving recipe from Special Correspondent Susan Stamberg. She persists in the face of grins, groans, and gripes – "oh, no! That again!"

But Stamberg believes in tradition, and always emphasizes that it's the recipe that sounds terrible, but tastes terrific. It comes from her late mother-in-law Marjorie Stamberg, who served it for our correspondent's first Thanksgiving in Allentown, Pennsylvania, where she was taken to be inspected by the people who would become her in-laws. She thought it quite delicious (felt the same way about their son), and decided to share it annually with listeners. Here, for your holiday pleasure, it is:

Mama Stamberg's cranberry relish

2 cups raw cranberries – washed

1 small onion

½ cup sugar

¾ cup sour cream

2 T. horseradish.

Grind the cranberries and onion together (I use an old-fashioned meat grinder, but you can use a processor – just keep pieces chunky). Add everything else. Mix. Put in a container and freeze. On Thanksgiving morning, move the relish from the freezer to the refrigerator compartment, to thaw. It will be thick, creamy, chunky, and shocking pink*. Makes 1 and ½ pints.

*It should be pointed out that some listeners, put off by the shade, felt it looked the color of Pepto Bismol. "Ridiculous!" harrumphs Stamberg. It's a beautiful bright pink, thanks to the cranberries.

"Try it. You'll like It." Her final words on the subject, at least for Thanksgiving 2021.

Happy holidays.