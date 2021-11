Flooding and mudslides cause an extreme emergency in British Columbia Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has pledged assistance and deployed armed forces to help with recovery efforts. NPR's A Martinez talks to Canada's Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra.

Weather Flooding and mudslides cause an extreme emergency in British Columbia Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has pledged assistance and deployed armed forces to help with recovery efforts. NPR's A Martinez talks to Canada's Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor