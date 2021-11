PHOTOS: The historic partial lunar eclipse around the world

The last lunar eclipse of the year took place overnight into Friday morning and was visible in several parts of the world. The moon almost entirely passed into the earth's shadow and was illuminated by the sun, casting a reddish glow. Because it was 99.1% of the moon, and not the whole moon, it's considered a partial lunar eclipse.

This lunar event made history, too: NASA predicted the eclipse would last about three and a half hours, making it the longest partial lunar eclipse in 580 years.

If you didn't catch a glimpse this morning, the next total lunar eclipse will take place May 15-16, 2022. The Holcomb Observatory at Butler University in Indiana says the East Coast of the U.S. and the entire Americas will have the best view.

