The News Roundup for November 19, 2021

Congress voted this week to censure Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Az., following his release of a doctored anime video showing him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-Ny., and President Joe Biden. After the House voted to punish him, his Twitter account retweeted the video.

Eighty percent of Americans 12 and over have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine. However, some 62 million Americans remain completely unvaccinated.

Tennis stars Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka have added their voices to a chorus of concern over the fate of fellow player Peng Shuai, who's now missing after accusing China's former vice-premier of sexual assault.

A missile test conducted by Russia destroyed a satellite and created a cloud of space debris, forcing astronauts in the International Space Station to take shelter. A NASA administrator called the mistake "irresponsible" and "destabilizing."

Belarus has cleared a migrant camp at its border with the E.U., after heavily-armed Polish police responded to protesting migrants with water cannons and tear gas. The migrants have been moved to a government warehouse, but it's unclear what will happen to them next. Belarusian leader Aleksandr Lukashenko has been accused of orchestrating the crisis by encouraging migrants to cross through the country, in a bid to get to western Europe.

Jeff Zeleny, Apoorva Mandavilli, and David Lightman join us for the discussion of domestic headlines.

David Rennie, Jennifer Williams, and Rosiland Jordan join us for the discussion of international headlines.



