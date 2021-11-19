A trunk full of truffles (Update)

Back in 2016, we made an episode with Ian Purkayastha about truffles. At the time, he was a baby-faced connoisseur who sold truffles out of his trunk to some of the fanciest restaurants in New York. In this episode, he kindly let us tag along in a race against time to sell $20,000 worth of truffles before their value depreciates.

Since then his business has boomed and the truffle industry is changing. Today, we bring you an update.

Music: "Back From The Dead" and "Soul Toucher"

