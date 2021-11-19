Presenting 'Pop Culture Happy Hour': is 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' stuck in nostalgia?

Enlarge this image toggle caption Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Sony Pictures Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Sony Pictures

In this special episode from our friends at Pop Culture Happy Hour, guest host Ayesha Rascoe joins co-hosts Glen Weldon and Stephen Thompson as well as NPR contributor Cyrena Touros to talk about the new movie Ghostbusters: Afterlife. They discuss why it's hard to recapture the original Ghostbusters magic and if the latest installment of the franchise added more to its world — or not.

This episode was originally produced by Rommel Wood and edited by Jessica Reedy. Additional production was done by Liam McBain and additional editing was done by Jordana Hochman. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at samsanders@npr.org.