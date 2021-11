Kyle Rittenhouse found not-guilty on all charges In Kenosha, Wis., Kyle Rittenhouse's high-profile homicide trial has ended and he has been found not-guilty on all charges. Rittenhouse shot and killed two people during protests in 2020.

Law Kyle Rittenhouse found not-guilty on all charges Kyle Rittenhouse found not-guilty on all charges Listen · 3:43 3:43 In Kenosha, Wis., Kyle Rittenhouse's high-profile homicide trial has ended and he has been found not-guilty on all charges. Rittenhouse shot and killed two people during protests in 2020. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor