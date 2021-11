Should I mix and match my COVID booster with my initial vaccine? A doctor weighs in NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Dr. Celine Gounder, an infectious disease specialist and epidemiologist at New York University, on mixing and matching COVID booster shots with an original vaccine.

Medical Treatments Should I mix and match my COVID booster with my initial vaccine? A doctor weighs in Should I mix and match my COVID booster with my initial vaccine? A doctor weighs in Listen · 7:24 7:24 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Dr. Celine Gounder, an infectious disease specialist and epidemiologist at New York University, on mixing and matching COVID booster shots with an original vaccine. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor