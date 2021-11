Rittenhouse verdict could be interpreted as a 'permission slip' by some extremists The verdict in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse is being lauded by many on the right as an example of justice served. But extremism researchers are concerned that it may be seen as a "permission slip."

Rittenhouse verdict could be interpreted as a 'permission slip' by some extremists The verdict in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse is being lauded by many on the right as an example of justice served. But extremism researchers are concerned that it may be seen as a "permission slip."