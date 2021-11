John Cho wants to set the narrative and collaborate with more Asian Americans NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with actor John Cho about navigating roles and his new Netflix series Cowboy Bebop, a live action adaptation of a famous anime series.

Television John Cho wants to set the narrative and collaborate with more Asian Americans John Cho wants to set the narrative and collaborate with more Asian Americans Listen · 7:57 7:57 NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with actor John Cho about navigating roles and his new Netflix series Cowboy Bebop, a live action adaptation of a famous anime series. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor