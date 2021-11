Kenosha responds to the Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty verdict The acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse is reverberating through Kenosha, Wis., a city of about 100,000. Residents Rittenhouse, who killed two people during protests over a police shooting in 2020.

National Kenosha responds to the Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty verdict Kenosha responds to the Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty verdict Listen · 4:00 4:00 The acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse is reverberating through Kenosha, Wis., a city of about 100,000. Residents Rittenhouse, who killed two people during protests over a police shooting in 2020. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor