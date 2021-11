Kevin McCarthy delayed the vote on the spending package by speaking for over 8 hours House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy delivered a record-setting speech overnight to object to Democrats' social spending and climate bill. He hopes to clinch the speaker's gavel next year.

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy delivered a record-setting speech overnight to object to Democrats' social spending and climate bill. He hopes to clinch the speaker's gavel next year.